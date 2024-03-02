Police dog bites youth after crash

A person was bitten by a police dog after a group of youths tried to flee a crash scene in Dunedin, police say.

Officers responded to reports of the crash, on the corner of Corrie St and Queens Dr, shortly before 5am today.

The incident involved a group of four youths, who fled the scene on foot following the crash, police said.

The dog tracked the location of the group and bit one of them.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended the scene at 4.58am.

One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition and was treated.

The youths have all been taken into custody.