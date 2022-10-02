Police get their walking shoes back on

Constable Hamish Fraser walks the beat in Gordon Rd Mosgiel in this 2015 ODT file photo.

Police will conduct focused foot patrols around retail shopping centres and malls, as New Zealanders head into the school holiday period from this week.

"We acknowledge there have been incidents at some shopping centres during opening hours recently, which has rightly caused concern amongst the community," a Police media centre spokesperson said.

Police work with management and retailers at shopping centres, providing advice to help keep their stores secure.

Officers have increased patrols in shopping malls and retail areas that have been the target of recent offending.

"While shopping malls often employ their own security personnel to provide reassurance and a preventative presence in the mall, Police always takes the lead in responding to criminal activity," the spokesperson said.