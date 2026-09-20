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Police inquiries are continuing into a fire which broke out beside The Oval in Dunedin where homeless people often sleep.
A Fire Emergency NZ spokesman said two appliances, one from St Kilda and one from Lookout Point, attended the fire at about 3.20am on Saturday.
They found a tent smouldering and put the fire out.
The fire was considered suspicious, the spokesman said.
Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said police were called to the incident and talked to a 65-year-old man who was attempting to put the fire out.
He said inquiries were continuing.