Police have put a call out to the private sector as they consider rolling out body-worn cameras. In tender documents, police said they were asking for information around the feasibility in providing the cameras, but would not be going ahead with the roll-out for now. Chief capability and infrastructure officer Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle said the police commissioner had publically signalled body-worn cameras were a priority for police. New Zealand’s police force was one of a very small group of law enforcement agencies that does not use body-worn cameras, he said. They would be great for keeping staff safe, supporting decision-making in volatile situations and would have great evidential value. However, their implementation would be subject to government approval and funding. “In addition, legal, privacy and operational considerations must be thoroughly worked through before introducing this capability and technology.” As no decision had been made police were unable to confirm timeframes. No tenders would be accepted or shortlisted, but the tender documents said it would be an opportunity for suppliers to provide early input into any future programme. The aim was to understand the nature and depth of the supply market for body-worn cameras, to see if the market could support the large scale that would be needed, and to determine their initial cost as well as their cost over time and their availability within New Zealand. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz