Police say man who crashed into paddock was drunk

A Dunedin man allegedly drink driving spun his vehicle out and crashed into a paddock, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Mount Grand Rd, Kenmure at 1.15am on Sunday after a motorist lost control of their vehicle and crashed through a fence, into a paddock.

Police arrived and the the man, a 25-year-old, underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 823mcg, more than three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was charged with drink driving and careless driving.

At 2pm Saturday, police were called to East Taieri-Allanton Rd after a 56-year-old woman drove over a raised island near the SH86 turn off, causing her vehicle to become airborne before smashing into some trees on the side of the road.

The woman likely fell asleep at the wheel after driving from Queenstown, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She was taken to hospital due to some minor back pain and no alcohol was involved in the incident.

