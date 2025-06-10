Skip to main content
Study founder dies
Founder of the Dunedin Study, Dr Philip (Phil) Silva, has died, aged 84.
Sober driver not licensed
Sober driver not licensed
A man who organised a sober driver for a night out in Dunedin ended up with his car impounded and a court appearance for his friend.
SUBSCRIBER
Science fund cuts further blow for uni
SUBSCRIBER
Science fund cuts further blow for uni
The cutting of a wide-ranging government science fund is another blow for the University of Otago, academics say.
Show smooth sailing for stand-in
Show smooth sailing for stand-in
A last-minute replacement has saved the show for two Dunedin secondary schools.
SUBSCRIBER
Mayoral candidate ‘ready to step up’
SUBSCRIBER
Mayoral candidate ‘ready to step up’
Sophie Barker has put a stop to all the rumours and speculation by announcing her campaign to be mayor of Dunedin.
SUBSCRIBER
DCC to consider official support for Israel sanctions Bill
SUBSCRIBER
DCC to consider official support for Israel sanctions Bill
A Dunedin City councillor is urging her colleagues to support a government Bill which would impose sanctions against Israel.
‘Remarkable life of achievement’ marked
‘Remarkable life of achievement’ marked
Former Dunedin mayor and prominent Otago businessman Sir Clifford Skeggs has been remembered as a "true champion of getting things done".
School becomes shearing shed
School becomes shearing shed
Taiaroa McDonald’s classmates have made sure he does not stick out by getting the same haircut as him after the 17-year-old was diagnosed with cancer.
Gearing up for the game
Gearing up for the game
Workers construct temporary seating at the east end of the Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday, ahead of the All Black v France rugby test match on July 5.
SUBSCRIBER
Spread of fake cures worrying oncologist
SUBSCRIBER
Spread of fake cures worrying oncologist
A Dunedin oncologist is concerned about the rampant spread of misinformation among medical practitioners and wellness gurus about coffee enemas, juices and intravenous application of vitamin C as ...
Part of Phillipps’ collection at ReStore
Part of Phillipps’ collection at ReStore
A compendium of books, records, DVDs and other ephemera which belonged to Martin Phillipps is now for sale at ReStore.
Ceres working at new hospital site
Ceres working at new hospital site
Contractors from Christchurch-based construction company Ceres work on the site of the new Dunedin hospital inpatient building on Thursday.
Drugs raid in NEV part of wider operation
Drugs raid in NEV part of wider operation
The armed raid of a North Dunedin property was part of a region-wide operation that ended with about 70 drug charges.
Exhibit spotlights birth of Plunket
Exhibit spotlights birth of Plunket
"Putting the power in women’s own hands."
Obituary: dedicated doctor and military man
Obituary: dedicated doctor and military man
Brigadier Brian McMahon was an impatient man: he did not suffer fools gladly, nor did he appreciate obstacles being placed in the way of his vital work.
Pool’s salute to surrounds noted
Pool’s salute to surrounds noted
Nineteen projects, including a community pool, a retail precinct and nearly a dozen homes, have been recognised in the 2025 Southern Architecture Awards.
North Dunedin raid part of wider drugs op
North Dunedin raid part of wider drugs op
The armed raid of a North Dunedin property yesterday was part of a region-wide operation that netted cash, drugs and ammunition.
‘Long overdue’ unpaid holiday pay processed
‘Long overdue’ unpaid holiday pay processed
A nine-year wait for more than $40 million in unpaid holiday pay for Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand southern district staff is over.
Mana whenua name for South Dunedin library revealed
Mana whenua name for South Dunedin library revealed
Mana whenua have given South Dunedin’s new library complex a name reflecting the area’s historic links to traditional knowledge.
Death Cafe puts the end of life ‘in its proper place’
Death Cafe puts the end of life ‘in its proper place’
Lighting a candle and sitting around a table to talk about death is not as morbid as it sounds.
