A Popeyes fast food restaurant is planned for the corner of Andersons Bay Rd and Kensington Ave. The site is currently a carpark serving The Warehouse. Photo: Peter McIntosh Fried chicken fast-food giant Popeyes has been given the nod for a Dunedin store. Consent documents have revealed plans for a new drive-through store in South Dunedin. It would be the American chain’s second in the South Island, after Invercargill, although plans are also in the works for a Christchurch store. Earlier this month, Dunedin City Council planners approved a non-notified resource consent from Ironside Properties Limited for the drive-through restaurant. The application shows the new Popeyes building, decked out in orange and teal, is planned near the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd and Kensington Ave. The site, currently part of a large carpark, is about 500m from a complex of fast-food restaurants between McBride St and Macandrew Rd. The restaurant would be 285sq m and seat 64 people, with eight carparks and capacity for a drive-through queue of 21 vehicles. Popeyes Famous Louisiana Chicken Invercargill, the first in the South Island, opened in September last year. It also has ten branches in Auckland, Hastings, Lower Hutt, Taupō, Hamilton and Palmerston North. Photo: supplied In May, The Press reported Tahua Properties Ltd lodged a resource consent application with Christchurch City Council to build a Popeyes store in the central city, alongside Starbucks cafe. Plans on the Dunedin application were labelled "new Popeyes store for Tahua Partners Ltd". An integrated transport assessment prepared for Ironside Properties considered the transport effects of the proposed build were "acceptable and less than minor". The American multinational restaurant chain was founded in 1972 in New Orleans and has headquarters in Miami. It is currently a subsidiary of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International. Popeyes has more than 3700 restaurants across about 30 countries worldwide. Last month, United Arab Emirates restaurant chain Chicking announced plans to open two Dunedin stores — in Andersons Bay Rd and George St — later this year. Popeyes did not respond to the Otago Daily Times request for comment yesterday. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz