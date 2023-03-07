Port hummus buyer sought

Port Chalmers Four Square. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The buyer of a 500g tub of roasted garlic hummus from the Port Chalmers Four Square is being sought, after Foodstuffs South Island accidentally sold 39 tubs of dip which were possibly contaminated with salmonella.

A Foodstuffs South Island spokeswoman said the company’s Hornby distribution centre in Christchurch received a delivery of hummus products which were subject to a food safety recall.

In error, some of the recalled products were sent to Foodstuff South Island stores on Saturday.

The mistake became apparent later that day and the items were removed from shelves and earmarked for destruction.

Electronic sales data became available yesterday, which revealed 39 tubs of dangerous hummus were sold to 34 customers.

Of the 34 customers, 25 had been contacted including a person who purchased a 380g tub of hummus from Oamaru New World on Sunday.

Nine customers were still at large, including the person who brought a 500g tub of Greater Hummus Roasted Garlic from the Port Chalmers Four Square on Saturday.

The customers were urged to return to their store for a refund.

While there had not been any confirmed instances of illness due to the recalled products, if any people had eaten them and had concerns about their health they should seek medical advice.

A full investigation as to why the recalled product was delivered and dispatched was under way, the spokeswoman said.

In January, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle urged consumers to check their freezers because the Foodstuffs South Island Hornby distribution centre had released 478 bags of Pams mixed berries in error.

The berries had been subject to a previous recall notice in October 2022, due to the risk of hepatitis A, Mr Arbuckle said.

