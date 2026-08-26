Port Otago made a profit of $34.4 million, down 7% from the previous year, as questions loom over its future ownership. The contribution from operating activities was up $5.2m due to increased revenue and lower operating expenses. Group net profit after tax was $48.7m, compared with $64.6m the previous year, reflecting lower gains from property revaluations and one-off property gains. Group revenue was up on the previous year at $136m, compared with $132m. The dividend to its shareholder, the Otago Regional Council, rose $2m to $20m, in line with the statement of corporate intent. Port Otago chairman Tim Gibson said it was another big year of capital investment, steadily working towards being one step ahead of our region’s growth. “Container volumes were 4% up on last year, to 257,900 TEU, driven by favourable conditions on farm and in market. Bulk volumes were up 10% to 1.9\u2009million tonnes on the back of one-off wind-thrown timber volumes created by the February storms,’’ he said. Cruise visits remained below pre-Covid-19 levels, with 74 vessels calling, though they had increased in the coming season to 85, the most of any port in New Zealand. “The property business performed well with 100% occupancy and a lift in rental income. The year included handover of the council’s new head office, Aonui.” The port had a proposal in the fast-track process to build an inland port in Dukes Rd, near Mosgiel. At a regional council meeting on Wednesday, there was discussion about an inland port proposed by Port Otago and Dynes Transport. Another inland port proposal, by Calder Stewart based at Milburn, was seen by Port Otago as more of an industrial site and not as a rival. The important thing for the port was it needed to be close to Dunedin and its operations. If industries invested in Milton then ultimately they would have to go through the port. Cr Michael Laws asked if it was easier for the port to deal with one owner than it would be to deal with many. Mr Gibson said it was an interesting question and ownership ultimately was beyond the realms of the directors. “But common sense would suggest dealing with one owner as opposed to multiple owners probably makes life simpler,” he said. Local body government changes will take the regional council out of business and the future ownership of the port has yet to be decided. The Lyttelton Port Company has announced plans for an investment of more than $800m for a new port proposal at Te Awaparahi Bay. Cr Andrew Noone asked if there was any thought of how those plans could be rivalled by Port Otago. Mr Gibson said the initial talk about the Lyttelton proposal was about growth but it had become about making that port more resilient and eliminating risk into the future. The Lyttelton port had been badly impacted by the 2011 Christchurch earthquake. “The reality is there is steady growth in the South Island and it is driven around the agriculture sector. All of the indication is that growth is going to carry on 2%-4% growth year on year unless there is a major unforeseen change in land use,” he said. “But there are geographical constraints and transport costs … [affecting] how much freight can be moved and trade-offs between rail and road.” Only a few operators at the margin might look at moving ports, he said. But generally the catchment for Port Otago was the area covered by the Highlanders — Otago, Southland and North Otago. Some of it spilt into parts of Mid Canterbury, Mr Gibson said.