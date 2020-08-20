Thursday, 20 August 2020

Port providing pontoon solution pleases punters

    Members of the Otago Yacht Club are celebrating the arrival of a sustainable pontoon.

    Otago Yacht Club caretaker Barry Gibbs said the new pontoon was installed yesterday.

    After losing one of its wooden pontoons during dredging, the club was in need of a new one.

    It had been estimated to cost more than $100,000, but the club found a creative solution.

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

     

    One of Port Otago’s old cranes was donated and recycled to create the new pontoon. Welding was carried out by Action Engineering, Mr Gibbs said.

    "We’re very grateful to Port Otago. It’s ended up costing about $35,000 instead so we’ve saved a lot.

    "It’s recycled as well, which is great."

     

