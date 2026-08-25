Nostalgia and the preservation of heritage elements will be at the heart of Dunedin’s newest hotel, its lead architect says. Distinction Hotels announced last week its plans to take over Philip Laing House and neighbouring buildings, at the corner of Princes and Rattray Sts, to create a 4.5-star, 145-room hotel and conference centre. It is slated to open in 2028. Studio 4 Architects director Matt Sloper said the hotel would build on the momentum that was started a number of years ago with projects in Vogel St, as well as the redevelopment of Princes St’s former chief post office into Distinction Dunedin Hotel. “It’s almost turning that part of town into a bit of an accommodation precinct. “I think accommodation is certainly needed down there in Dunedin for events and other sorts of activities happening there.” He hoped the hotel, once completed, would be nostalgic for people when they walked through its doors. “There’s been a number of different tenancies in there, so that will probably resonate with some people.” The Christchurch-based architecture firm was previously involved in the Distinction Dunedin Hotel redevelopment. Mr Sloper, who is from Dunedin, said the new hotel would be a continuation of repurposing older buildings in the city. It would be across four buildings: Philip Laing House, the former Thomson, Bridger and Co. Building, the former Exchange Court and the former Switzer’s Building in Princes St. [Missing Credit]Switzer’s Building, at 192 Princes St, after its remodelling in 1939. Photo: Hocken Collections The older buildings had varying degrees of quality and had been empty for a number of years. Retention was always a focus for these types of buildings, particularly the street facade, and they would start out trying to keep what they could. That would depend on the buildings’ condition and structural safety, Mr Sloper said. “It’s a great project because it revitalises some of these areas that are becoming unoccupied over the years. “To see the changes over the years where some of these older buildings are being vacated, it’s not a great look. “I think activity or uses in these buildings is always good for the greater area in Dunedin and, in particular, in the Exchange area, which is an important part of Dunedin, historically.” It was important to save buildings, otherwise it would be demolition by neglect. “The client wouldn’t have bought these buildings if there wasn’t a desire to [revive] them and keep the features that you see, predominantly on the streets. “They’re obviously beautiful buildings that need to be kept.” Everybody’s Theatre was built within the Exchange Court building in 1915, with 850 seats across two floors. It was the first Dunedin theatre equipped with a telephone and was run as a cinema until 1929. The cinema reopened in 1930 as The Roxy for about a year, before Woolworths, a retail store, opened in 1931. [Missing Credit]The dome in the former Everybody’s Theatre, in Princes St, built in 1915. Photo: Studio 4 Architects The adjacent building was built for Thomson, Bridger and Co., an iron and woodware company, in 1906. Its lease was also taken over by Woolworths, in 1952, and the two buildings functioned as one. Philip Laing House Limited bought the freehold in 2004. tim.scott@odt.co.nz