Pedestrians were lucky to avoid getting hit when a car crashed into a shop in central Dunedin, a witness says.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the Holden hit clothing shop Backdoor in Great King St about 2.30pm on Monday.

A witness said the car, driven by an older man, was travelling northbound from the bus hub before smashing into windows at the front of the store.

The driver then reversed out of the building, “did a big 360” and ended up on top of a bench, the witness said.

“Pretty crazy - I literally just crossed the road, so I literally just got out the way.

“The speed - it was almost like his foot went straight to the floor.”

The crash was loud and the car screeched when it turned around, the witness said.

They said it was lucky no one was hit as there were pedestrians, including children, in the area.

Police said they were alerted to the incident about 2.40pm.

They said the driver needed medical attention, but no other injuries were reported.

Fire appliances were at the scene after the crash, and large panes of glass were being removed from the shop.

The road was temporarily closed and had since reopened, police said.