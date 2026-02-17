The Dunedin District Court. Photo: ODT files A man who was sent to prison after racking up his 57th conviction for disqualified driving complained "you’d think I’d murdered someone". Shane Leslie Cairns, 61, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after earlier admitting a charge of aggravated disqualified driving. The court heard that on June 5 last year, the defendant was stopped by police and admitted he did not have a driver’s licence. Cairns had been given time to find an address for an electronically-monitored sentence, but yesterday still had not provided one to Probation. Judge Hermann Retzlaff noted the defendant told Probation "you’d think I’d murdered someone". "He thinks it’s a game," the judge said. "You’re not minded ... to engage with the process." The police prosecutor said the defendant "just does what he wants when he wants". Judge Retzlaff agreed, noting prior punishments had proved ineffective. The judge sentenced Cairns to four months’ imprisonment and disqualified him from driving for 12 months and one day.