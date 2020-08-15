Saturday, 15 August 2020

Prof chosen for bioarchaeology editing role

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    University of Otago bioarchaeologist Associate Prof Sian Halcrow. Photos: Supplied
    University of Otago bioarchaeologist Associate Prof Sian Halcrow. Photos: Supplied
    Associate Prof Sian Halcrow, of the University of Otago anatomy department, has been appointed as one of two new co-editors in chief of a leading global quarterly journal Bioarchaeology International.

    Bioarchaeology is the study of human skeletal remains from archaeological sites.

    A university spokesman said Prof Halcrow was an internationally respected palaeopathologist specialised in interpreting child remains and had recently co-edited a book titled The Mother-Infant Nexus in Anthropology.

    Prof Halcrow said that taking on the "professionally prestigious role" of co-editing the US-based journal had reminded her of how far she had come since she had been an archaeology honours student at Otago 20 years ago.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter