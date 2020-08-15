Prof chosen for bioarchaeology editing role

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Bioarchaeology is the study of human skeletal remains from archaeological sites.
A university spokesman said Prof Halcrow was an internationally respected palaeopathologist specialised in interpreting child remains and had recently co-edited a book titled The Mother-Infant Nexus in Anthropology.
Prof Halcrow said that taking on the "professionally prestigious role" of co-editing the US-based journal had reminded her of how far she had come since she had been an archaeology honours student at Otago 20 years ago.