Pupil selected for trip to Mexico

Otago Girls’ High School year 13 pupil Samantha McCormick is bound for Mexico in April on a trip to learn about business. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin high school pupil is brushing up on her Spanish after being selected to go to Mexico to learn about business.

Otago Girls’ High School pupil Samantha McCormick, 17, is one of eight pupils nationwide to be selected in the Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes) programme to go on an all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico City in Mexico for the LatAm Biz Entrepreneurship on April 12.

The pupils will participate in a business challenge with Mexican pupils to develop a commercial solution to a problem as well as visit businesses and Kiwi organisations with operations in Mexico.

Samantha said she was interested in how the markets worked there and the economics of how Mexico traded with New Zealand.

"I’m pretty interested in economics and I thought it would be a great opportunity to learn more about trade."

She was looking forward to working in collaboration with the Mexican pupils to come up with solutions.

She had always been interested in business because her father owned a small business, Samantha said.

She wanted to study marketing and public relations at Otago University next year.

As a part of the Yes programme at Otago Girls’, Samantha and her group came up with a product called "Walkies", an add-on for leads that made it easier to carry poo bags when dog walking.

She would try to introduce it to the Mexican market while she was there, Samantha said.

Southland Girls’ pupil Kobi Harpur, 17, and Southland Boys’ pupil Maddix Pettigrew, 17, have also been selected for the trip.