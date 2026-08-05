Tainui School pupils Jack Pollard, 7 (left), and Carson Marshall, 6, view works at the “Peninsula Art Exhibition’’ at Bayfield High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The exhibition features colourful art from many of the Otago Peninsula’s primary school pupils. .

Bayfield High School head of arts Sophia Darling said this year’s theme was inspired by a Claude Monet quote: “I would like to paint the way a bird sings”.

“Some of them have completely ignored the quote, but there is a really sweet message from some 5-year-olds at Grant Braes School.

“It says ‘we talked about how birds sing to share a message and let the world know they’re happy and they don’t worry about mistakes or try to be perfect. They just enjoy singing their songs. We painted like that, too’.”

On Thursday, the overall winner would be announced at a prizegiving night.

Photo: Gregor Richardson