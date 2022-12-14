Purakaunui School celebrates its 150th anniversary

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Pupils from Purakaunui School perform during a combined end-of-year assembly and 150th anniversary celebration at the school yesterday.

After the performance and before a celebratory dinner, principal Nicky Bell congratulated the school community on reaching the "marvellous milestone".

The school had always had a strong connection with the community, she said.

It was the community who had lobbied the Minister of Education for a new school 26 years ago, after the school burnt down for the second time in two years.

The current school opened in 1997, but the first Purakaunui School was opened in 1872.

Technology had changed dramatically since then. However, she predicted present technology would seem old fashioned to the pupils who opened their time capsule in 100 years.

Other things remain unchanged.

"Now, as then, lifelong friendships are made at this school."