PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Kazbah Studio dancers (from left) Sylvia Edge, Stefanie Kalmakof and Amanda Kennedy perform at the 2026 Race Relations Day event at the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum on Saturday.

Dunedin Multicultural Society president Andrew Rudolph said the day was the United Nations Race Relations Day and to mark the occasion, they bought together different cultures and communities from around the world to celebrate at the museum.

‘‘We need to come together to ensure that the beauty we have of days like this is continuous.’’

He said they hosted multiple dance groups and there had been singing.

‘‘It’s really an opportunity just for us to mark the day, to celebrate it, to bring people together.’’

The theme this year was to ‘‘understand and listen’’.