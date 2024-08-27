Racehorse rescuers rewarded with racer

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Not every story includes a racehorse, a "Houdini"-like four-hour rescue and a high-speed motorbike.
Portobello farmer Miles Notman has gifted his local volunteer fire brigade a Ducati to auction off after they rescued stricken retired racehorse Cullen Star from his property on Good Friday this year.
Mr Notman said the rescue, which involved filling a 3m-deep sheep dip trench in which the horse was stuck with water, was a "Houdini"-like act.
"I thought it was a worthwhile cause to support them and they did a fantastic job saving the horse."
Mr Notman bought Cullen Star — daughter to legendary New Zealand racehorse Christian Cullen — from an Oamaru breeder and had given her to new owner Kate Dempsey after her racing and breeding career ended five years ago.
Ms Dempsey said it was "horrifying"and "distressing" to discover Cullen Star stuck in the sheep dip.
It was frightening and it was something she hopes she never has to go through again.
Cullen Star had become quite standoffish after the incident and being injected twice a day with antibiotics.
"She was very shell-shocked, I think.
Ms Dempsey said she was grateful to the Portobello Station Officer Bill Dickson for coming up with the plan to get Cullen Star out of the trench.
Mr Dickson said it was a "pretty lucky story".
He said they considered using a digger to pull the horse out, but the veterinarian said it would injure the horse so they opted to fill the dip trench up with water and let Cullen Star float out instead.
He said it was incredible that Mr Notman had gifted the Ducati to the brigade.
The motorbike was listed on Trade Me on Sunday and the proceeds from its sale will go towards a four-wheel-drive vehicle that will help the brigade respond to medical emergencies in its area.