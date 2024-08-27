Racehorse rescuers rewarded with racer

Not every story includes a racehorse, a "Houdini"-like four-hour rescue and a high-speed motorbike.

Portobello farmer Miles Notman has gifted his local volunteer fire brigade a Ducati to auction off after they rescued stricken retired racehorse Cullen Star from his property on Good Friday this year.

Mr Notman said the rescue, which involved filling a 3m-deep sheep dip trench in which the horse was stuck with water, was a "Houdini"-like act.

Portobello Volunteer Fire Brigade Station Officer Morgan Meyers on the 1000cc Ducati and Station Officer Bill Dickson kneeling next to it yesterday. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

He was so impressed with the efforts of the Portobello Volunteer Fire Brigade that he decided to donate his 2003 Ducati SIE.

"I thought it was a worthwhile cause to support them and they did a fantastic job saving the horse."

Mr Notman bought Cullen Star — daughter to legendary New Zealand racehorse Christian Cullen — from an Oamaru breeder and had given her to new owner Kate Dempsey after her racing and breeding career ended five years ago.

Ms Dempsey said it was "horrifying"and "distressing" to discover Cullen Star stuck in the sheep dip.

Retired race horse Cullen Star stuck in a 3m-deep sheep dip trench on Miles Notman’s Portobello farm. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

She realised Cullen Star was missing in the morning when she went to feed her, but Ms Dempsey’s partner later found the horse.

It was frightening and it was something she hopes she never has to go through again.

Cullen Star had become quite standoffish after the incident and being injected twice a day with antibiotics.

"She was very shell-shocked, I think.

Cullen Star in her paddock yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

"Many thousands of dollars later and a lot of time and a lot stress, she’s lived to see another day and will hopefully live out her days drama-free."

Ms Dempsey said she was grateful to the Portobello Station Officer Bill Dickson for coming up with the plan to get Cullen Star out of the trench.

Mr Dickson said it was a "pretty lucky story".

He said they considered using a digger to pull the horse out, but the veterinarian said it would injure the horse so they opted to fill the dip trench up with water and let Cullen Star float out instead.

He said it was incredible that Mr Notman had gifted the Ducati to the brigade.

The motorbike was listed on Trade Me on Sunday and the proceeds from its sale will go towards a four-wheel-drive vehicle that will help the brigade respond to medical emergencies in its area.

mark.john@odt.co.nz