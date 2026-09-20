Vibrant clouds of pigment and a light sprinkle of rain set the perfect scene as Andersons Bay School hosted its first colour run on Saturday.

Principal Pauline Simpson said they day was the very definition of community.

"Coming together and having fun . . . that's really why we do everything here, and it’s been quite a fabulous day, just perfect.”

There were about 200 participants in the colour run, including an under-5 section.

"That was a great idea to have, because it meant we could see the whole family take part.”

Officially, the day was a fundraiser for a new playground but the joint purpose was to have as much fun as possible.

The paint colouring the parents and children was a cornflour mixture that looked quite vibrant as droplets of rain started to set in.

It was probably the one outdoor community event where you wanted a little drizzle, Mrs Simpson said.

The event was organised by the school’s PTA.