Readers help identify 1960s watering holes

Last month we asked readers for help in identifying a cache of photographs of Dunedin hotels taken at the time of the end of 6 o’clock closing in 1967.



Eagle-eyed readers have been able to confirm three of the eight watering holes as:

The Oriental Tavern,

The Waterloo Hotel and

The Tartan Bar at the Southern Cross Hotel.

The original slideshow, including the five yet-to-be-identified hotels, can be seen at www.odt.co.nz/slideshow-section/new-era-do-you-know-these-hotels.