Readers help identify 1960s watering holes

Last month we asked readers for help in identifying a cache of photographs of Dunedin hotels taken at the time of the end of 6 o’clock closing in 1967.
Eagle-eyed readers have been able to confirm three of the eight watering holes as:
- The Oriental Tavern,
- The Waterloo Hotel and
- The Tartan Bar at the Southern Cross Hotel.
The original slideshow, including the five yet-to-be-identified hotels, can be seen at www.odt.co.nz/slideshow-section/new-era-do-you-know-these-hotels.