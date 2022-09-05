Monday, 5 September 2022

Readers help identify 1960s watering holes

    Last month we asked readers for help in identifying a cache of photographs of Dunedin hotels taken at the time of the end of 6 o’clock closing in 1967. 


    Eagle-eyed readers have been able to confirm three of the eight watering holes as:

    • The Oriental Tavern,

     

    • The Waterloo Hotel and 

     

    • The Tartan Bar at the Southern Cross Hotel. 

     

    The original slideshow, including the five yet-to-be-identified hotels, can be seen at www.odt.co.nz/slideshow-section/new-era-do-you-know-these-hotels.

     

