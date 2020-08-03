Record numbers of secondary pupils play in teams tournament

Martin Brook (15, left), of the John McGlashan A chess team, concentrates while playing Nick Wright (17), of the Otago Boys’ High School B team. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Despite earlier Covid-19 disruption, Southern junior chess is in good heart, judging by the latest annual Otago-Southland secondary school team tournament.

Kavanagh College year 11 pupil Alison Latawan (16) makes a move during the Otago-Southland secondary schools team tournament at the weekend.

Director of play Quentin Johnson said the tournament had attracted a record 15 teams, up from 12 last year, and including two from Waitaki Boys’ High School.

Junior chess in the region was "definitely coming on" and Saturday’s tournament was "good fun and quite a social event", he said.

There had been less time than usual to organise because of uncertainties linked to the earlier lockdown phases, when it had been unclear if the event could take place at all.

The tournament was won by Logan Park High School A, followed by Otago Boys’ High School A and John McGlashan A.

OBHS pupil Nick Wright said after his first round clash that he had been playing for eight years, enjoyed chess and was "looking forward to some more games".

His first round opponent, Martin Brook, of John McGlashan College A, said he liked "the competitive aspect of it".

Hosted at Logan Park High School for the second year in a row, the latest regional tournament was, as usual, tense and demanding.

Seven rounds of play are packed into an afternoon and early evening.

In each game, played using chess clocks to time each move, each player must complete his or her moves in a maximum of 20 minutes or risk forfeiting the game.