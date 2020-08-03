Record numbers of secondary pupils play in teams tournament

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Junior chess in the region was "definitely coming on" and Saturday’s tournament was "good fun and quite a social event", he said.
There had been less time than usual to organise because of uncertainties linked to the earlier lockdown phases, when it had been unclear if the event could take place at all.
The tournament was won by Logan Park High School A, followed by Otago Boys’ High School A and John McGlashan A.
OBHS pupil Nick Wright said after his first round clash that he had been playing for eight years, enjoyed chess and was "looking forward to some more games".
His first round opponent, Martin Brook, of John McGlashan College A, said he liked "the competitive aspect of it".
Hosted at Logan Park High School for the second year in a row, the latest regional tournament was, as usual, tense and demanding.
Seven rounds of play are packed into an afternoon and early evening.
In each game, played using chess clocks to time each move, each player must complete his or her moves in a maximum of 20 minutes or risk forfeiting the game.