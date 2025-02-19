Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Rescue chopper touches down in Dunedin park

    By Tim Scott
    A rescue helicopter touches down at Mornington Park this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A rescue helicopter has landed in Dunedin's Mornington Park this morning as part of a medical response.

    The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter service chopper was spotted at the park at about 10.40am.

    A rescue helicopter touches down at Mornington Park this morning. Photo: Supplied
    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were assisting Hato Hone St John with accessing and removing a patient from a house, as part of a medical response.

    No further details were available.

     

     

