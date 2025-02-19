Rescue chopper touches down in Dunedin park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A rescue helicopter has landed in Dunedin's Mornington Park this morning as part of a medical response.
The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter service chopper was spotted at the park at about 10.40am.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were assisting Hato Hone St John with accessing and removing a patient from a house, as part of a medical response.
No further details were available.