Rescue chopper touches down in Dunedin park

A rescue helicopter touches down at Mornington Park this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A rescue helicopter has landed in Dunedin's Mornington Park this morning as part of a medical response.

The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter service chopper was spotted at the park at about 10.40am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were assisting Hato Hone St John with accessing and removing a patient from a house, as part of a medical response.

No further details were available.