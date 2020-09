PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago Fish and Game field officer and hatchery manager Steve Dixon releases 70 rainbow trout into the Southern Reservoir this week, completing the recent release of 500 trout before planned "Take a Kid Fishing" events later this month.

Family fishing will happen on four weekend days (September 19-20 and 26-27), the first time a four-day programme has run since the Otago annual event began in 2010.

Three days were fully booked, and only a handful of places were available on September 27.

The reservoir is closed to all other fishing this month, and the area is monitored by game cameras and volunteer rangers.