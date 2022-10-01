Rider clocking up the years

More than 50 years ago, Bill Veitch decided to take part in a vintage motorcycle rally from Dunedin to Clinton.

Now 83, Mr Veitch has never missed the ride.

He is one of more than 60 riders who will meet at the Dunedin Chinese Garden today for the 50th Otago Dunvegan Motorcycle Rally.

Mr Veitch said the rally started with about 30 riders and the numbers fluctuated, but there had always been at least a few dedicated individuals committed to it.

It had run every year except 2021.

The riders used to start at the Dunedin Railway Station, but it had moved south to the Chinese Garden since the farmers market began.

He would be riding his special alloy engine blue 1952 Ariel, of which only about 500 were made to mark Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

The oldest bike in the rally would be a 1911 Triumph, which would be joining the main group after a morning tea in Balclutha.

Any motorcycle over 30 years old was eligible, but most would be from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

Although he was getting older, Mr Veitch still rode his bike regularly and believed he had a few more rallies in him yet.

He had ridden at least five different bikes in the event across the years, he said.

