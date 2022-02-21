Rider seriously hurt after coming off motorcycle near Outram

A motorcyclist was transported to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the outskirts of Dunedin this morning.

A St John spokeswoman said it responded to a call about an incident on Clarks-Junction Lee Stream Road, near Outram at 10.45am.

An ambulance attended the scene and transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, she said.

A police spokeswoman said the a crash involved a single motorcycle rider who came off their bike.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews, from Outram and Mosgiel stations, attended the scene.

This followed another motorcycle crash near Pigeon Flat which left the rider and their passenger with moderate injuries yesterday.

