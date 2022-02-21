Monday, 21 February 2022

Rider seriously hurt after coming off motorcycle near Outram

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A motorcyclist was transported to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the outskirts of Dunedin this morning.

    A St John spokeswoman said it responded to a call about an incident on Clarks-Junction Lee Stream Road, near Outram at 10.45am.

    An ambulance attended the scene and transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, she said.

    A police spokeswoman said the a crash involved a single motorcycle rider who came off their bike.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews, from Outram and Mosgiel stations, attended the scene.

    This followed another motorcycle crash near Pigeon Flat which left the rider and their passenger with moderate injuries yesterday.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter