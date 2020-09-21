Monday, 21 September 2020

Rider seriously injured after coming off motorcycle

    By Molly Houseman
    Emergency services rushed to a central Dunedin street after someone came off their motorbike, resulting in serious injuries.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to Serpentine Ave, at the intersection with Alva St, at 8.10am.

    Someone has come off their motorcycle, although it was not clear how, she said.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance had taken one patient to Dunedin Hospital with serious injures.

    Ambulance staff at the scene in Serpentine Ave today. Photo: Christine O'Connor
