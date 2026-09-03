Paul Wallace can draw a bowstring with his teeth and shoot an arrow 60m with a single arm, but he cannot get past the steep, muddy bank at his local archery club.

December will mark three years since Mr Wallace first took up archery, and every winter he has the same problem: the ground at Chingford Park — where the Dunedin Archery Clubroom and facilities are located — becomes a slippery mud pit.

Coach Garry Porter said to get to the shooting line there was a staircase over a small but steep bank, which Mr Wallace could not use.

"The only way for Paul to get down, is to go around the trees and come down . . . consequently in winter, it just gets so boggy that Paul actually practises at my house.”

The club decided a concrete path joining the shooting line to the existing concrete walkway would be a solution but the Dunedin City Council said there were no funds for the project.

However, if the club raised the money, the council would do the work.

Para-archer Paul Wallace is fundraising to install a concrete path to the archery field at Chingford Park. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"We've got some money saved up, but we just want to top it up . . . the quote [for the work is] about $8800,” Mr Porter said.

The path was not just for Mr Wallace’s benefit, it would be a great asset for anyone with mobility issues or for people pushing prams.

To help raise the funds, Mr Wallace and Mr Porter will be doing a 12-hour shoot-off, from 8am to 8pm, on September 27 as part of Valley Fest.

While they are doing that, members of the public can take part in a have-a-go session, funds from which will go towards the club’s fundraising efforts.

In 2017, Mr Wallace had a stroke after a skiing accident at Coronet Peak.

As a result, he developed aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage in the area of the brain that controls language, expression and comprehension.

He is also paralysed on his right side.

Since taking up archery, Mr Wallace has gone from strength to strength, and his sights were firmly set on representing New Zealand at the Paralympics.

He is currently shooting at 60m, just 10m shy of the distance contested at the Paralympics.

To shoot, Mr Wallace uses a stand to help load the bow and his back teeth to draw the bowstring.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz