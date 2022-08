A large pine tree in the Dunedin Botanic Garden is cut down yesterday after it was declared unsafe following strong winds and heavy rain.

The tree, which towered almost 30m above the gardens, sat on the border near Opoho Rd, close to the bottom entrance to the upper gardens.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the pine "needed to be removed to avoid it becoming a risk to people or property".

Opoho Rd was reduced to one lane while contractors carried out the work.