Road reopens after driver rescued from flooding

The route between Kaikorai Valley to Concord remains closed because of flooding under the motorway bridge at Burnside. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Firefighters rescued a person stuck in their car by flooding which closed a Dunedin road this morning.

A crew from Lookout Point station responded to a car stuck in floodwaters on Main South Rd, Concord, near the intersection with Kaikorai Valley Rd about 6.15am.

Firefighters got the person out and the council responded to assist with traffic management, a spokeswoman said.

The route between Kaikorai Valley to Concord was closed because of flooding under the motorway bridge at Burnside, but has since reopened.

The Dunedin City Council said contractors were on site working on the issue.

"The city’s roading and stormwater networks have otherwise coped well with overnight rain. A heavy rain warning for Dunedin remains in place until 1pm today, however we are not expecting any significant issues to arise."

Buses were unable to pass through from Kaikorai Valley to Concord.

The Concord service (Route 37) will begin at 704 Kaikorai Valley Road. Route 38 will end the route at 703 Kaikorai Valley Road, Orbus Dunedin said.

Council contractors responded to about a dozen other callouts relating to minor surface flooding, small slips and clearing debris from mudtank grates overnight and this morning.

The fords at Gladfield Rd and Whare Flat were closed as a precaution about 4.30am today.

The ford at Ravensburn St in Woodside closed shortly after noon and those along Waitati Valley Rd closed mid-morning.