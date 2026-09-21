People travelling to and from Port Chalmers are being warned to expect delays as the road has been reduced to one lane until Friday.

The works started on September 14 and would reduce State Highway 88 to one lane 24/7 for the duration, the NZ Transport Agency Waka kotahi said.

“SH88 is a critical route for access to Port Otago, freight movements, cruise ship visitors and local communities, which is why maintaining the road to a good standard is essential.”

Road users should expect delays of up to 10 minutes, and the work had been designed to be completed before the cruise ship season started.

Pedestrian access had also been affected, and alternative routes had been put in place.

The work would involve removing the existing road surface, rebuilding the pavement using new high-strength asphalt and applying fresh road markings.