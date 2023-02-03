Roaming cat returns after 7 months

Curiosity might have got the better of little Leo - and now he is paying the price for it.

The ginger grimalkin disappeared from his Halfway Bush home, in Dunedin, in July last year, and recently turned up 21km away in Outram.

His owner, who declined to be named, said she and her family were devastated when he went missing.

"He was only 8 months old when he disappeared, and he’d never disappeared like that before.

"We were convinced he was dead because we never ever saw him again."

Helensburgh Veterinary Clinic owner Nicola Dunlop gives Leo a quick cuddle after he had the snip on Wednesday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Leo was a very friendly kitten and a great hunter.

"He must have just got carried away. Over the seven months he was missing, he must have walked through the fields and the bushes, all the way to Outram."

Fortunately he was microchipped.

So when he turned up on an Outram resident’s doorstep earlier this week, they were able to give the owner the good news.

"We were ecstatic and astounded at the same time.

"To see him in such good condition seven months later - he’s looked after himself pretty well."

His time on the run had left him a little bit feral, so it was taking some time for him to readjust to life back at home, she said.

In a bid to make sure he stayed this time, she had taken him to the vet to be desexed.

"Hopefully, it will stop him wandering."

