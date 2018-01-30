Roger Waters takes to Forsyth Barr stage

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters live at Forsyth Barr Stadium this evening. Photo: Vaughan Elder

A hot summers night turned delightfully dark as Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters took to the stage at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Images of axes, needles and people in handcuffs appeared on a huge video screen behind the stage as the 74-year-old took to the stage.

Waters opened with Speak To Me/Breathe from Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon album in front of a decent sized crowd of both older and younger rock lovers.

One of the founding members of Pink Floyd, Waters has brought his solo tour, Us + Them, to Dunedin's roofed venue tonight for a one-off South Island show.

Earlier in the night Dunedin Venues Management Ltd marketing and communications manager Kim Barnes said crowds of people were already inside the stadium for the show.

A near sellout crowd was expected and promoters have promised spectacular visuals to accompany hits from The Dark Side of The Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here and Waters' newest album, Is This the Life We Really Want?.