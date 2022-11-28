Rose information room opens

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Heritage Roses Otago opened its new information room in the Northern Cemetery sexton's cottage in Dunedin yesterday.

The cemetery is said to be the southern hemisphere's best example of a Victorian garden cemetery, and the group maintains its collection of more than 1000 roses.

HRO treasurer Ann Williams said people frequently wanted information regarding the cemetery and the room would serve as a nice space for them to conduct their research.

The opening was accompanied by an afternoon tea and it was overall a "very successful afternoon."