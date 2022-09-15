Ross Creek track closed this week

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Part of a track at Ross Creek Reservoir is closed this week while the the Dunedin City Council removes vegetation in the area as part of its required maintenance.

A council spokesman said parts of the track, particularly on the eastern side near the Rockside Rd entrance, were too narrow to remain open while the work was being carried out.

Narrow sections of the track presented a fall hazard and had been closed while the council considered options for safety improvements, he said.

The council was working with the Dunedin Amenities Society and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga to complete the maintenance project.

It was not known when the track would reopen in full. A detour was in place.