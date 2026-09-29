The accessible seesaw in Dunedin's George St play area has been taken out of action after the council identified an issue with one of its steel foundation posts. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The accessible seesaw in Dunedin’s George St play area is out of action after the council identified an issue with one of its steel foundation posts.

A council spokeswoman said the seesaw would be closed until a replacement part arrived.

The part was covered under warranty, but needed to be shipped from overseas, she said.

The council was arranging for the part to be sent via air freight to hasten the process.

The spokeswoman said the issue was detected during a routine inspection.

The council did not say when it expected the seesaw to be back in use.

The oversized seesaws, installed in an almost $600,000 play area as part of the George St upgrades, have previously been out of action while being repaired.

— Allied Media