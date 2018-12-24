Monday, 24 December 2018

Santa Claus rides into town

    Jayden Henderson jet skis in the Otago Harbour this morning dressed as Santa Claus. Photo: Tim Greene
    Santa Claus made his way to town today but not in the way you might think as he hooned past tourists while riding a jet ski in the Otago Harbour this morning.

    Decked out in jolly St Nick's red suit Jayden Henderson rode the jet ski this morning on the Otago Harbour as locals and cruise ship tourists waved and took pictures.

    "It was so cool, I had the best time out there. [I] wasn't sure how it would go down but everyone loved it," Mr Henderson said.

    I just did it for a bit of a laugh and to make a few people smile, he said.

    The warm weather made it too hard for Mr Henderson to resist getting out on the water.

    "[It] was the perfect morning for a ride on the harbour."

    Jayden Henderson waves at tourists and bystanders while riding his jet ski dressed as Santa Claus this morning. Photo: Lisa Henderson
