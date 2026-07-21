Kathy Richards is glad elephant seals lack fingers with sharp nails on the end. Her award-winning photograph of an elephant seal scratching itself on a well-used stick at Smaills Beach may not have been as colourful. The photo was selected as the People’s Choice Award winner from more than 9300 images entered from across New Zealand in the Tūhura Photography Competition. Ms Richards said she had been an amateur photographer “for decades” and was delighted and surprised to win the award. “There were some amazing photos there. “I didn’t think it would win. “But he [the elephant seal] was quite a character and he probably interacted with a lot of people and they liked him.” ©Allied MediaDunedin photographer Kathy Richards' photo of an elephant seal scratching itself on a stick at Smaills Beach has won the People's Choice Award in the Tūhura Photography Competition. Photo: Kathy Richards She captured the image while walking along Smaills Beach in her role as a sea lion volunteer. “He was there for ages. “He loved that stick. “He’d put on quite a performance. “That day, he was quite the actor and a lot of fun. “If he had fingers, he wouldn’t have needed that stick and maybe it wouldn’t have made as good a photo.” When he initially came up on to the beach he was moulting, but by the time she took the photo, his moulting phase had finished. “He was possibly still a bit itchy from moulting, so that was why he was using the stick.” ©Allied MediaTūhura Photography Competition People's Choice Award winner Kathy Richards. Photo: Peter McIntosh The photograph received 290 votes from the 2279 cast by people who visited the competition exhibition at Tūhura Otago Museum. Exhibition designer and photography competition judge Shanaya Cunningham said the winning image resonated because it captured a rare and relatable wildlife moment. “People love seeing wildlife displaying human-like characteristics, and this image captures such a playful, joyful moment. “It feels relatable and instantly brings a smile to your face. “From a judging perspective, it’s also an outstanding photograph. “It’s sharp, allowing you to appreciate the texture of the elephant seal’s fur and its wonderfully wrinkled rolls. “The soft tones, detail and composition make it look like it’s having the most wonderful time enjoying a scratch.” The result caps off the most successful photography competition in the museum’s history, with photographers from across New Zealand submitting work and helping transform the competition from a regional favourite into a nationally recognised event that showcases exceptional amateur wildlife, landscape and nature photography. john.lewis@odt.co.nz