Saturday, 13 February 2021

Seabirds found killed on Waldronville beach

    By ODT Illustrations
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A dying black-backed gull. Photo: Bird Rescue Dunedin
    A dying black-backed gull. Photo: Bird Rescue Dunedin
    Wildlife volunteers are dismayed at another apparent vehicle incident involving seabirds in the Dunedin area.

    Three dead or fatally injured birds have been recovered from Waldronville beach, in an area with traces of vehicle tyre tracks and recent fires.

    "We received a call to help an injured black-backed gull at Waldronville beach," Sue Cook, of Bird Rescue Dunedin told ODT Online.

    "On arrival our volunteer Catherine Derks found a dying gull, one already deceased and a deceased little blue penguin, with tell-tale signs of quad bike tracks all around and remains of campfires nearby."

    Dead karoro/black-backed gull and korora/little blue penguin. Photo: Bird Rescue Dunedin
    Dead karoro/black-backed gull and korora/little blue penguin. Photo: Bird Rescue Dunedin

    The bird deaths follow a recent incident at Taiaroa Head, where about 30 protected red-billed gulls were killed and Otago Peninsula Trust staff gave police CCTV footage of two cars and a quad bike in the Royal Albatross Centre car park.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter