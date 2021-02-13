Seabirds found killed on Waldronville beach

A dying black-backed gull. Photo: Bird Rescue Dunedin

Wildlife volunteers are dismayed at another apparent vehicle incident involving seabirds in the Dunedin area.

Three dead or fatally injured birds have been recovered from Waldronville beach, in an area with traces of vehicle tyre tracks and recent fires.

"We received a call to help an injured black-backed gull at Waldronville beach," Sue Cook, of Bird Rescue Dunedin told ODT Online.

"On arrival our volunteer Catherine Derks found a dying gull, one already deceased and a deceased little blue penguin, with tell-tale signs of quad bike tracks all around and remains of campfires nearby."

Dead karoro/black-backed gull and korora/little blue penguin. Photo: Bird Rescue Dunedin

The bird deaths follow a recent incident at Taiaroa Head, where about 30 protected red-billed gulls were killed and Otago Peninsula Trust staff gave police CCTV footage of two cars and a quad bike in the Royal Albatross Centre car park.