Second Dunedin vape shop hit by smash and grab

A second Dunedin vape shop in two days has been hit by a smash and grab robbers.

The raiders made off with vapes, vape juice and cash after using rocks to break the front window of the South Dunedin store.

The robbery follows yesterday's smash and grab at Eleven Vape in George St where an e-scooter was used to break the window.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called out to Vaporium in King Edward St, at 1.50am after an alarm was set off by people throwing rocks at the windows.

The rocks eventually broke the glass, allowing the robbers to enter the store.

Inquiries were continuing to identify and locate the offenders.

