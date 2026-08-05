Eyeglasses come and go, but they can find a second home with those that really need them. Lions Clubs around the country have been collecting eyeglasses for years for those in the Pacific Islands. Lions Clubs internationally have been fundraising to improve the sight of people for more than a century. The Recycle for Sight programme collects used prescription glasses, reading glasses and sunglasses. Volunteers process the eyewear at local centres — cleaning, repairing and labelling them — before shipping them to Volunteer Ophthalmologist Services Overseas to give free eye care to people in the Pacific Islands. COPYRIGHT - ALLIED MEDIASome of the glasses collected by Lions to be sent to the Pacific Islands. Photo: Gerard O'Brien Lions Club of Mosgiel District is the latest club to get in on the scheme and are calling for those on the plain and further afield to donate glasses. Club member Ella Butson said most houses had pairs of glasses lying around, no longer used, and they could go to a much better home. Instead of sitting on a shelf, the glasses could go to someone who would use them every day. For many people, especially those with type-2-diabetes-related vision loss, a simple pair of glasses can restore independence and transform their lives. Ms Butson said people can simply donate the glasses to the Taieri Network in Gordon Rd in Mosgiel.