Security guard 'assaulted at Dunedin MSD office'

An agitated Work and Income client allegedly threatened and assaulted a security guard, and spat in the face of a police officer multiple times.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the South Dunedin Ministry of Social Development (MSD)/Work and Income office on Rankeilor Street at 2.20pm yesterday.

The 31-year-old man was asked to leave by staff for having alcohol with him.

He became upset and allegedly attempted to kick the security guards and the entry doors.

When police arrived, the man was located and arrested after a struggle between himself and police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man then spat in the face of the arresting officer multiple times.

He was charged with assaults police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police, threats to kill and gross bodily harm, as well as two historical offences for shoplifting and wilful damage.

He was to appear in court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz