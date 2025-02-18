Severe thunderstorms expected in the South

Parts of the South, including Dunedin, could be in for a soaking after a severe thunderstorm watch was issued by MetService.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to hit Southland, southern Central Otago, and inland Clutha and Dunedin this afternoon and evening.

MetService said between 2pm and 9pm, the thunderstorms could become severe, generating localised downpours with rainfall of 25-40mm an hour.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips," MetService warned.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

- APL