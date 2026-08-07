© Allied MediaA trio performing a Sri Lankan pooja dance open Friday night's Atlas of the Arts cultural showcase, held at the University of Otago College Of Education Auditorium. Photo: Linda Robertson A trio performs a Sri Lankan pooja dance to open Friday night’s Atlas of Arts cultural showcase, held at the University of Otago College Of Education Auditorium. The event was presented by the Sri Lankan Students’ Association. Treasurer Jithma Gamage said it was the association’s biggest annual event. “It's called Atlas of Arts because it's all the talents brought together as a cultural showcase.” It was held for the first time last year and was an opportunity for people to reconnect with and display different cultures. Thirty items were performed by about 15 acts, which included the university’s Latino and Filipino clubs and the wider Dunedin Sri Lankan community. “It’s a fun night for everyone to just relax and enjoy,” she said. About 100 people attended.