Slips, flooding from brief downpour

A blast of heavy rain, with an accompaniment of thunder and lightning, left behind surface flooding, landslips and road closures in Dunedin last evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and contractor Fulton Hogan responded to a landslip in Buccleugh St in North East Valley.

The street remained closed last night.

The MetService 18mm of rain fell throughout the day of which 10mm fell between 5pm and 6pm.

Fenz responded to 12 flooding issues but there were no major incident reports.

The city’s drainage was not able to cope with the burst of heavy rain that caused some streets to become hard to access.

The Southern Motorway underpass at Concord was submerged in water and some cars had to be towed.

Water overflowed on to the footpath in North Rd at the peak of the flooding and was up to the doorstep of the shops across the road from Gardens New World.

At least one business had damage because of the heavy rain in Roslyn.

The Dunedin City Council said it had received more than 50 reports to do with drainage issues, flooding and slips within two hours after the heavy rain.

mark.john@odt.co.nz