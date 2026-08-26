©Allied MediaDunedin Area Citizens’ Association deputy chairman Tony Cummings speaks at Wednesday’s Otago Regional Council meeting on the group’s petition calling for engineering action in low-lying South Dunedin. Photo: Peter McIntosh Dunedin Area Citizens’ Association deputy chairman Tony Cummings spoke at Wednesday’s Otago Regional Council meeting on the group’s petition calling for engineering action in low-lying South Dunedin. The petition, which was submitted to the Dunedin City Council at a meeting last month, asks for ‘‘immediate action to progress a practical pipes and pumps engineering solution for South Dunedin’’ from the two councils. Mr Cummings said undersized pipes and increased impermeable surfaces had contributed to flooding in the area for decades. The petition had received 2103 signatures, he said. It followed weeks of political contention in June over possible forced acquisition of properties as part of the councils’ South Dunedin Future programme, intended to manage long-term flood risk in the area. Some decision-makers believed options developed through the programme were not focused enough on engineering solutions that could save homes. ©Allied MediaOtago Regional Council chairwoman Hilary Calvert thanked Mr Cummings for the petition, which was presented at Wednesday's meeting. Photo: Peter McIntosh Both councils ultimately voted to include a ‘‘pipes and pumps’’ adaptation option in public consultation. In a joint statement last month, the councils said the programme’s upcoming phase would be two-fold — an infrastructure investment package covering the next 30 years, building on existing stormwater work and identifying priority projects for the next 5-10 years and long-term adaptation planning focused beyond 30 years. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz