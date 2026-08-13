While they are not particularly en vogue, the special glasses being sold for the upcoming total solar eclipse in the South have almost run out in Dunedin. Tūhura Otago Museum has been selling them for $8 a pair, and out of the 5000 it had in its first order, very few are left. However, museum director Dr Ian Griffin said there was no need to panic — plenty more were on the way. “We’re not completely sold out, but there’s been a big rush on them since all the fuss about the total solar eclipse in Europe this week. “We had someone come into the museum shop and buy eight pairs the other day because they just don’t want to miss out. “There have been a lot of sales of them and they’ve become quite popular, especially during the eclipse in Europe, where we saw lots of people wearing them.” ©Allied MediaModelling special glasses that are being sold for the upcoming total solar eclipse in Dunedin, are Tūhura Otago Museum staff members (from left), Trevor Arthur, Helen Gregory and Max Levitt-Campbell. Photo: Peter McIntosh While many had been sold at the museum, many were also given to schools around Dunedin. In the build-up to the total solar eclipse that would sweep across Queenstown and Dunedin on July 22, 2028, the museum would order up to 30,000 more pairs. He said the special glasses — while not fashionable — were practical in protecting people’s eyes when looking directly at the sun. Without them, it could permanently burn the light-sensitive cells in the retina, leading to blurred central vision or permanent blind spots. “The serious part of this is it’s all part of our raising awareness that the eclipse will be really dangerous to look at with the naked eye. “These eclipse glasses are safe — not something you’ve bodged up yourself with a bit of silver foil. “It’s really important to protect your eyes.” REUTERSThe moon completely covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory, near Teruel, Spain this week. Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann Dr Griffin said the glasses could be seen as an investment in eye protection, and encouraged everyone to buy a pair before the big event. “You can use the glasses to safely look at the sun any time. It doesn’t have to be during the eclipse. “And they are very stylish, as you know,” he joked. “Although some people say that the mirror lens is the chic look, right?” He said the money raised from the eclipse glasses would go towards supporting programmes at the museum. “As you know, times are tough for museums, so it really does help our bottom line.” john.lewis@odt.co.nz