Spotlighting Pasifika mental health

Terian Tenoa II (left) and Kalisi Makoni practise their performances to fundraise for mental health on Thursday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Pasifika students have banded together to promote mental wellness in a jam-packed night of cultural performances.

Hosted by Pasifika students at the University of Otago, Te Runga Faiva aims to raise awareness of issues affecting their communities.

Cultural representative of the Otago Kiribati Islands Students’ Association (OKISA) Terian Tenoa II said mental health was a "big thing, especially within Pacific communities".

"By spreading awareness, especially through our Pacific brothers and sisters, we can shine a light that it’s OK to speak out, it’s OK to talk."

Te Runga Faiva opens its doors to the public from 6.30pm until late at the Teachers College Auditorium this evening.

The event will include performances from Tongan, Kiribati, Niuean, Melanesian, Samoan, Tuvaluan and Māori groups, and more.

Last year, the subject of the event was climate change, but this year they have shifted their focus to mental health.

President of the Otago Tongan Students’ Association (OTSA) Kalisi Makoni said the group had collaborated with OKISA to decide on an issue important to them.

"Growing up, we’re not really taught to express our emotions and everything regarding mental health is just sort of swept under the rug.

"So it’s really important for Te Runga Faiva to raise awareness for mental health because we can express it in a different way—which is dancing and singing."

OKISA and OTSA created the event just last year, merging their two languages to make the name Te Runga Faiva.

Te Runga is a Kiribati term meaning to gather and Faiva is a Tongan word which refers to performing.

University of Otago Pacific Islands Students Association president Elisepa Taukolo said mental health was often misconstrued in Pasifika cultures.

"There was no interpretation for the term ‘mental health’, there's only bad words associated with it.

"They interpret it as ‘mental illness’, but they are two different things."

Asking for a gold coin donation at the door, the event proceeds will go directly to the Otago Mental Health Support Trust.

ani.ngawhika@odt.co.nz