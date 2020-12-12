Saturday, 12 December 2020

St Andrew St car park to reopen

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The St Andrew St car park was full this week. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    The St Andrew St car park. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Most of the St Andrew St car park, which has been closed while undergoing an upgrade, will be reopened today to ease the parking needs of Dunedin commuters and Christmas shoppers.

    A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the upgrade was not yet complete, but the car park would be reopened in the interim for free all-day parking, until further notice.

    The decision was made with commuters and Christmas shoppers in mind.

    Access would be available only from the St Andrew St entrance.

    Depending on the weather, the car park would be closed on December 17 so it could be sealed, and then reopened the following day.

    "The final stages such as line marking, reinstalling pay-and-display meters and the shared path will be finished early next year."

    The project involves sealing, redesigning and upgrading drainage and creating a 3m-wide shared path along the railway side of the car park.

    Safer entrances and exits will be created, using gate barriers to protect pedestrians and cyclists at the St Andrew St railway crossing.

    The upgrade was expected to be completed in April next year.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter