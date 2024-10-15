Stray dog does the rounds at Dunedin hospital

Police at the new Dunedin hospital outpatient site this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

After all the fighting going on about the new Dunedin Hospital lately, some may be thinking it is going to the dogs.

And today, it nearly did.

A police spokesman said a dog, of unknown breed, was spotted wandering around the outpatient construction site about 9.45am.

He said it was highly possible he was sniffing out the construction workers’ lunch boxes.

The dog did not appear to be aggressive, but he was ‘‘very energetic’’.

The incident started with reports from drivers, of a dog running all over the road near the intersection of St Andrew St and Cumberland St.

It then managed to find its way into the construction site, and several more reports about the dog were made to police by construction workers.

‘‘A police unit tried to track it.

‘‘The dog was cornered by workers and was secured by police a short time later.’’

He said police contacted the Dunedin City Council and a council staff member asked for the dog to be transported to the SPCA.

Anyone missing a dog should contact the SPCA he said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz